Walter M. Patterson III

Walter M. Patterson III, age 86, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Wesley Commons in Greenwood SC.

Born August 3, 1936 in Summit, NJ, he was the son of the late Charles R. Patterson of Summit, NJ, and Pauline Works Patterson of Dixfield, ME. As a career military officer, he and his family lived all over the United States, before retiring and moving to Greenwood in 1981, where he started a second career as a math professor at Lander University.