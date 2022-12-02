Walter M. Patterson III, age 86, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Wesley Commons in Greenwood SC.
Born August 3, 1936 in Summit, NJ, he was the son of the late Charles R. Patterson of Summit, NJ, and Pauline Works Patterson of Dixfield, ME. As a career military officer, he and his family lived all over the United States, before retiring and moving to Greenwood in 1981, where he started a second career as a math professor at Lander University.
Dr. Patterson was married in 1962 to Susan Clare Reinhart and together they made a loving home with their three children. Susan passed away in 2009. After the death of his wife, he found a second great love with his partner, Janis Marie Puzar of Greenwood, SC. He is survived by his partner Jan Puzar, his three children; Elizabeth (Libby) Clare and her husband Tom of Paradise Valley, AZ, Walter M. Patterson of Pensacola, FL, and Linda Patterson Korn and her husband Dale of Columbia, MO; a brother, C. Edward Patterson of Summit; and five grandchildren, Frances Clare Rucker, Camille Anna Rucker, Stuart Andrew Rucker, Liam Kyle Korn, and Susan Elise Korn.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Tuesday evening, December 6 th at Blyth Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood, where he was an active member for over 40 years, with Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap officiating. Immediately following the service, the family will hold a reception at the Fox & Hound inside Inn on the Square. The burial will be at West Point, NY, with full military honors at a date to be determined.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lander Foundation (Math/CS Endowment) or to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection.