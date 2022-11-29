Walter M. Patterson III Wanda Rinker Nov 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Walter M. Patterson III, age 86, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Wesley Commons in Greenwood, SC.Arrangements will be announced by Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services at www.blythfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Mother says Byrd abused her child Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Search continues for missing man in Hodges Hunters Creek residents pack planning meeting Appeals court upholds murder trial, but sends key ruling back to trial court Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions