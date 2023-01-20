Walter Emory Martin, 92, resident of Sanders Drive, husband of Mary Blair Martin, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born December 9, 1930, in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Haskell H. and Carobel Cooley Martin. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and attended Clemson University. Mr. Martin served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Monsanto.
He was a member of Greenwood Presbyterian Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Russell Martin (Rhonda); three grandchildren, Tiffany P. Moore (Michael), Shelly M. Eidson (Joshua), and Chason B. Martin; and four great-grandchildren, Sawyer Eidson, Jennings Eidson, Laurel Eidson, and Merritt Eidson.
He was predeceased by a daughter Dienette Butler; two brothers, Haskell Martin, Jr. and Judson Cooley Martin; and a sister, Nell M. Bradley.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Archie Moore officiating.
Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Terry Cason, John Moffatt, Michale Moore, Joshua Eidson, Sonny Martin, Butch Blair, Tony Culbertson, and Joey Hazel.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends 2-3 Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Presbyterian Church, 1414 Calhoun Road Greenwood, SC 29649.