Walter Emory Martin

Walter Emory Martin, 92, resident of Sanders Drive, husband of Mary Blair Martin, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born December 9, 1930, in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late Haskell H. and Carobel Cooley Martin. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and attended Clemson University. Mr. Martin served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from Monsanto.

