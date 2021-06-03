ABBEVILLE — Mr. Walter E. Boyd, age 56, died May 29, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare. He was born in Abbeville and was the son of Mary A. Robinson Boyd and the late Roosevelt Boyd, Sr. He was a retired construction worker. Surviving are his mother Mary A. Boyd, sister, Carolyn Wright, brothers: Henry (Deshonda) Boyd, Roosevelt Boyd, Jr. all of Abbeville, aunts, uncles and other family and friends.
Public viewing will be Friday, June 4 from 1-6 p.m. with a brief memorial service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at the home of his sister at 70 Lamar Lane. Service entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.