Walter Dillard, 75, of 139 Creek Drive E., Greenwood, SC, widower of Pastor Agnes B. Dillard, entered into eternal rest on June 30, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood County January 12, 1946, a son of Jesse James Dillard and Clyde Mammie Bacon Dillard. He retired from Cincinnati Milacron and is a veteran of the United States Army.
He was Deacon and co-founder of Immanuel Outreach Ministries, Father of the Church and a member of The Union Fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pastor Agnes B. Dillard.
Surviving is his son, Mario (Stacy) Dillard of Sterling, IL; one sister, Brenda LaCroix of the home; three grandchildren, Tyree, Dantre and Myles Dillard and a multitude of spiritual children.
Celebration of Life services will be held at noon Monday, July 5, 2021 at Immanuel Outreach Ministries, with Overseer Elect Nicholas Spearman officiating and Bishop Emanuel Spearman Presiding.
Burial will be in The Evening Star.
Public viewing will from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday at which time the family will receive friends from 5-6 pm.
The family is at the home.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Dillard.