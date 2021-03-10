DUE WEST — Walter Campbell Reece, 91, resident of The Renaissance, former resident of Waterloo, widower of Virginia Caldwell Reece, was joyfully reunited with his wife in Heaven on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born June 25, 1929, in Carbon, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Walter Jerman Reece and Opal Marie Clendenin Reece. He was a graduate of East Bank High School in East Bank, WV, and Perdue University, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean Conflict and was retired from Celenese Plastics in Greer, SC. After retirement, he and Jenny lived on Lake Greenwood in Waterloo, where they enjoyed many birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations with their beloved family.
A member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, he was also a member of the Charles Poore Sunday School Class of the church and was an avid fisherman and woodworker.
Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Hamilton and husband, Charles of Myrtle Beach, and Pamela Rentz and husband, Timothy of Beaufort; a son, Mark Reece (Tracie Edwards) of Belton; a half-sister, Cecilia Reece; five grandchildren, Cynthia and husband, William Botkin, Leslie and husband, Robbie Moon, Megan Rentz, Joshua and wife, Alisa Reece, Zachary and wife, Gabrielle Rentz; and six great-grandchildren, Hannah Botkin, Luke Moon, Micah Reece, Ethan Moon, Mia Reece and Cooper Rentz.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Nancy Wicker and the nurses and staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their loving care of Mr. & Mrs. Reece during their final days.
