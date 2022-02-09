Walter C. Moon

Walter “W.C.” Moon, 89, of 681 Grier Street, widower of Bernice Virginia Weeks Moon, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Born in Elbert County, he was a son of the late George Henry Moon and Mattie Lou Yeargin Moon. He retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant.

Surviving is his son, Randolph Edward Moon (Jan) of Greenwood; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lynn M. Ramsey; a granddaughter, Robin Lynn Eustace; and all of his sisters and brothers.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mr. Moon’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.

The family is at the home of his son, Randy Moon.

