WARE SHOALS — Lewis Walter Buff, 68, husband of Tonya Scott Buff, of Elledge Road, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Lucius Mitchell Buff and the late Lunette Smith Gibson. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from S & T Trucking and Demolition Company of Greenwood. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife of the home, a son, Eugene (Brandi) Buff of Hodges, two daughters, Kelly Mitchell (Ray) of Baltimore, MD, and Jennifer Archer (Cameron) of Mt. Pleasant, two step-daughters, Dawn Sage of Holly Ridge, NC, and Rhonda Bolling of Greenwood, 11 grandchildren. and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Charles Michael Buff and two sisters Carolyn Madden and Katherine Delores Beasley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals, with Rev. Greg Nix officiating. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. at Parker-White Funeral Home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Calvary Baptist Church Youth Group, Box 420, Ware Shoals, SC 29692.