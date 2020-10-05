Wallace ‘Pop’s’ Owens
NINETY SIX — Wallace Howard “Pop’s” Owens, 80, of 127 Maple Drive, Ninety Six, widower of Gladys Moon Owens, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late James Howell Owens and Mattie May Harvey Owens Grainger. He retired from Davis Electric; was a US Army veteran; and a member of South Greenwood Assembly of God. Wallace was an avid motorcycle rider and rode with the Patriot Guard. He loved the lake and he loved life.
Surviving are his daughters, Kimberly Harrison (Clay) of Greenwood, Donna Price, and Angela Maddox (John), both of Ninety Six; sister, Jessie Mae Ward (Jet) of Greenville; grandchildren, Craig McAllister (Ashley), Tara Price (Dawn), Brandy Maddox (Kevin), Brandon Bradberry (Courtney); and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Gladys, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas R. “Robby” Owens; brother, Boyce G. Owens; and a sister, Ellen Spenser.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Carrol Harrison officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Wallace’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Glen Murphy, Neal Longmire, Coley Harter, Kevin Whaley, Kenny Kneece, and Brian Owens.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Davita Dialysis (www.davita.com).
The family is at the home.