Wallace Ernie White
CALHOUN FALLS — Wallace Ernie White, 60, of Calhoun Falls, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born in Elbert County, GA, to Dailene Todd White and the late Marion S. White.
Ernie attended Calhoun Falls High School and was a self-employed plumber/electrician by trade. He was an enthusiastic race car fan and enjoyed cheering on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Ernie was a member of Northside Baptist Church, Calhoun Falls.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his beloved fur baby, Lucy his grandmother’s, Sandie White and Inez Todd.
Ernie is survived by his mother, Dailene, of Calhoun Falls; two brothers, Marty White (Susan) of Calhoun Falls and Mike White (Necole) of Abbeville; a sister, Angie Fields (Jackie) of Calhoun Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, in Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, in the Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel with Rev. Jerry Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Latimer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Ernie, may be sent the Greater Abbeville Humane Society, c/o Barbara Freese, 200 Greenville St., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home of Angie and Jackie Fields, 1178 Latimer Road, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the White family.