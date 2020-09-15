Vivian Teasley
GREENVILLE — Vivian Canfield Teasley, 92, of 110 Hood Road, Greenville, widow of William Oscar “Bill” Teasley, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Odell and Odessa Oliver Canfield. She was a graduate of Lander College and was employed as a secretary with East North Elementary School. Vivian was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Powdersville, where she was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her daughters, Sara Nicholson (Ron) of Easley and Rev. Mary Teasley (George Donigian) of Surfside Beach; a brother, Jesse Odell Canfield, Jr.; grandchildren, Erin Canady (Brian), Chris Nicholson (Carolyn), Caitlin Stokes (Jarrod), Sara Warren (Drey) and Rebecca Bills (Terry); and great-grandchildren, Ronan Canady, Reagan Nicholson, William Nicholson, Aubrey Warren, Wesley Kate Warren, Oscar Bills and Bennet Stokes.
A private family service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 516 Piedmont Road, Easley, SC 29642, Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or to the charity of your choice.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.