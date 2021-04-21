DONALDS — Vivian Stackhouse, 92, of 1031 Mt. Lebanon Road, widow of Rev. Porter L. Stackhouse, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at her home. Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. Hawthorne and the late Eunice Bell Clark Hawthorne. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon A.M.E Church. She was preceded in death by one son, Victor Stackhouse; a brother, Clark R. Hawthorne; and a sister, Mary Hawthorne Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memories, three sons, Cedric (Karen) Stackhouse of Greenwood, SC, Larry (Mary) Stackhouse of Abbeville, SC, and Virgil Stackhouse of Donalds, SC; three daughters, Deborah (Fred) Armfield of Greenwood, SC, Omega Wansley of Florida, and Alicia (Darius) James of Donalds, SC; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Mt. Lebanon A.M.E Church, conducted by Pastor James Thompson. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m., on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.