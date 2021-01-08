Mrs. Margaret Vivian Dove Sprouse, 82, of Fort Mill, SC, passed on December 19, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Rock Hill, SC.
There will be a private ceremony at a later date.
Vivian was born in Greenwood, SC, on May 9, 1938 and she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Conrad Lamar Sprouse and her mother, Malita Fortson Dove. She attended Lander University and went on to work at Winthrop University in Rock Hill with 25 years' service.
Vivian is survived by her son, Michael Sprouse of Rock Hill; her two grandsons, Jon Michael Sprouse and Preston Sprouse, both of Rock Hill and her sister, June Powell of Hodges, SC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Sprouse's name to Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, 810 Maxwell Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Greene Funeral home of Rock Hill is handling the arrangements.
