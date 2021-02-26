DUE WEST — Vivian Garrett Makin, age 90, of 440 Olin Smith Road, Due West, SC, passed Monday at her home. She was born in Abbeville County and was the daughter of the late George Garrett Jr., and Bessie Mae Garrett. She was a member of Mt. Lebanon AME Church. Survivors include Kenneth and Eddie Makin, one daughter Liz Sussewell, two sisters Mildred Greaux, and Darlene Brooks. She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Makin, one son Woodrow Makin Jr.
Graveside services will be Sunday 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon AME Church Cemetery. Holloway's Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements. The family is at the home.