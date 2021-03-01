Vivian J. Tatum
Vivian J. Tatum, 83, passed away peacefully on Jan 30, 2021. Formerly of Cayce, SC, she resided at Wesley Commons Jasmine Unit in Greenwood, SC, from July 2019 until Oct 14, 2020 when she was moved to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, where she was lovingly cared for until she passed.
Vivian was born in Chiefland, FL, on Apr 4, 1937 to the late Albert E. and Voncile D. Johnson. She is predeceased by her parents, a sister, Kathryn Coates of Atlanta, and a brother, Mack Johnson of Gainesville, FL. She is survived by her son, Todd Tatum and his children, Spencer and Dana, of Scotts Valley, CA and a special friend, Loy Sartin, of Greenwood, SC.
Vivian loved Jesus her Savior and was a faithful member of State Street Baptist Church of Cayce. She was employed by the City of Columbia, SC for many years. She loved gardening and spent many hours attending her beautiful flowers and yard. All who knew Vivian loved her for her very special sweetness and gentle spirit.
Much appreciation is extended to the staff at Wesley Commons Jasmine Unit and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont for their loving care of Vivian.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cremation Garden at 11 a.m. on March 6, 2020, conducted by Rev. Thomas Doolittle.