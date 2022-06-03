Vivian J. Dampier

Vivian J. Dampier, 94, of Greenwood, went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2022. Ms. Dampier was a student of the Holy scripture and an avid prayer warrior.

She retired from Sonoco Products in Hartsville, SC. She was a member of Grace Community Church and a participant in Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, where she was a great help and encouragement to many people.

Ms. Dampier was preceded in death by her husband Carl W. Dampier and a son John Thomas Dampier. She is survived by her loving daughter Doris Dampier Jefferson, who was her caregiver until her final day here on Earth. In addition, she has three grandchildren, Jessica Cogburn, (AC), John Jefferson (Mallory) and Jared Jefferson. She was also the great-grandmother of Reece, AnaGray, Hudson, Dylan and Xander.

There will be a private memorial and celebration planned at a later date for her family.

”She sat in her chair by the window, read God’s word and prayed.

Now she’s standing on streets of gold, talking with Jesus face to face.”

