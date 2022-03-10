Vivian Ann Dawson Burroughs, 64, of 112 Old Brickyard Road, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at her home.

Born in Athens, GA, she was the daughter of the late Albert Lamar and Katie McAvoy Dawson. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved a good cup of coffee.

Surviving are her children Tonya Holt, Jonathan Burroughs, and Dennis Burroughs; brothers, Harry Dawson (Ann), Bobby Dawson, Grier Dawson, and Duward Dawson; grandchildren, Jessica Burroughs, Lauren Burroughs, Katilyn Holt, Maebree Burroughs, and Emma Burroughs; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Lockaby, Kyleigh Brown, Madison Schulze, and Kolton Brown.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Dawson and Barry Dawson and sister-in-law, Sandy Dawson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Brissey officiating.

