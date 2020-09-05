Vitina Colette Jones
On January 9, 1967, the late Lawrence and Alice Phillips welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world to whom they gave the name Vitina Colette Phillips, affectionately known as “Tina”.
On August 31, 2020 Vitina transitioned from this mortal life into the now immortal realm of rest.
May her infectious spirit of laughter and fun; her wide smile and loud voice be what you remember most about her.
A private ceremony has been held. In the spirit of Tina her children will be receiving friends on Sunday, September 6, 2020 4-8:00 pm at Inn on the Square.
Left to mourn her untimely demise and celebrate her life are her children Darren Jones Jr & Dominique Crawford, her husband Jamar Crawford; their father Darren Jones Sr; Grandchildren Journee Sarae, Makinlee Alise & Zanovee Ariel Crawford; siblings Maria Martin and Travis Phillips; a wonderful & caring aunt Sarah Phillips; nieces Brittany Phillips, Marissa & Marisha Martin; nephew Steffon Martin; aunts Effie White, Doris Cannon, Annie Bell Cannon & Louise Phillips; uncles Randy Phillips and Tony (Sonya) Phillips; mother-in-love Lillie R Jones; a host of cousins and extended family members.