Virginia Young Robinson, 76, resident of 219 Sagewood Road, wife of William "Bill" Edward Robinson, Jr., passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born September 30, 1944, in Greenwood County, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Cowan Young and Lena Davis Young. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander College and was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught in Greenwood School District 50 at Blake Elementary and Oakland Elementary,until her retirement after more than 30 years of dedicated service.
A lifetime member of Lower Long Cane Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and Troy Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, she was a long-time children's Sunday School teacher and played the piano at Lower Long Cane for many years. She was a volunteer with Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont and their Resale Store for many years.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 54 years are a son, Andrew "Andy" William Robinson and wife Dru; two daughters, Elizabeth Robinson Wise and husband Jason, and Susan Robinson Lybrand and husband Billy, all of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Lauren McKenzie Robinson, Peyton Harrison Wise, Addison Elizabeth Lybrand and Emerson Grace Lybrand.
A family graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. John Paul Marr officiating. Please use current CDC Guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of face masks.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either, Troy ARP Church, P.O. Box 115, Troy, SC 29848, or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Robinson family with arrangements.