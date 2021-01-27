Virginia McNeely Taylor, 87, widow of Marvin Ernest Taylor, formerly of Phillips Circle, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Emerald Gardens.
Born in Lancaster, SC, she was the daughter of the late Quincy and Aline Watts McNeely. Virginia was a homemaker and a former teacher at East Side Christian School. She was a faithful member of East Side Baptist Church, where she was a member since 1963 and a former Sunday school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her children, Marty Taylor, Glenn Taylor and Karen Collum and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna Bledsoe (Ray) of Greenwood; her special bulldog "Boots"; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; and special caregiver Cynethea Allison.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at East Side Baptist Church, with the Pastor Donald Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Due to the continued COVID-19 risks, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times.
Pallbearers will be J. B. Calliham, Heyward Duffie, David Holman and Randy Ouzts.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 10-11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to East Side Baptist Church, 1908 Highway 72 221, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.