NINETY SIX — It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Virginia Elizabeth Still Bernardo Scott, 98, of 219 Saluda Street in Ninety Six, SC. Mrs. Scott returned home to her Lord and Savior on Oct. 22, peacefully in her sleep at her home.

Known affectionately as Mama Jenny, Mrs. Scott retired from Greenwood Mills as a devoted mill worker and from Self Regional Healthcare Gift Shop as an attendant. She was the eldest living member of Temple Baptist Church of Ninety Six, SC. She was a dedicated member of the Eastern Star and a proud volunteer with Hospice. She was the widow of Sgt. Leon P. Bernardo (deceased), Woodrow Scott (deceased), and the daughter of the late Joseph and Addie Guynell Still. She was preceded in death by her brothers Charles and Joseph Still, and her stepson, Wilson Scott. Surviving are her daughters, Judy Terry (Bernardo) and Marian Crowder (Scott). Additionally surviving are her grandchildren, Leitreanna (T. Matthew) Terry-Brown, Frank (Debbie) Crowder, Patrice Ledford, and Suzanne Hogan. Great-grandchildren are Mia (Kevin) Smith, Elijah (Charlotte Delk) Brown, Dustin (Jamie) Ledford, Jessica Hogan, and Alyce Hogan. She is also survived by two great-great grandchildren, Charlotte Elizabeth Smith, and Isabella Marie Smith.

