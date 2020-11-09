Virginia ‘Noni’ Turner
Virginia “Noni” Elledge Turner, 78, of Waterloo, wife of Victor Arnold Turner, Sr., passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, she was daughter of the late Joe and Queen Newbern Elledge. Noni retired from Greenwood Industries and was of the Presbyterian faith. She enjoyed fishing, country music and dancing. Noni loved taking the scenic route in the car and watching television especially Matt Dillion on Gunsmoke.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Hughes Taylor; her son, Bud Eugene Brock; three sisters and two brothers.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are stepchildren: Vivian Tucker, Joy Ware, Karen Burton, Victor Turner, Jr., Susan Price, Robert Turner and Pamela Brissey; a brother, Steve Elledge; two grandchildren, Allen Hughes and Rebecca Hughes; four great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Noni’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will be private.