Virginia Louise Carroll
WARE SHOALS — On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Virginia Louise Carroll, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 71.
Born in Greenwood on April 9, 1949, she was the daughter of late Peter Dorn Parkman Jr. (Shirley) and Frances Katahoges. She was the granddaughter of the late Peter Dorn Parkman Sr. and Elize Hill Parkman. She lost her husband, Ronald Manning Carroll Sr. eight months before, having been married since March 16, 1968. She was a member of the Ware Shoals First Baptist.
Survived by her four children; sons, Butchy Carroll (Tammy) of Hodges and JD Carroll (Miranda) of Ware Shoals; daughters, Cheryl Fleeman and Kimberly Riley, both of Ware Shoals; nine grandchildren; Danielle Wilford, Jennifer Hill (Winslow), Hannah Carroll, Ronald Carroll III, Jaylee Riley, Joseph Carroll Jr, Hunter Riley, Andy Carroll, and Ashton Carroll; and five great-grandchildren; Carmen Wilford, Watson and Jeremiah Hill, Carter Wilford and Carson Wilford; and two brothers, Dorn Parkman III of Florida and Billy Parkman of Greenwood.
Her and her husband’s ashes will be buried next to her grandparents in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.