SALUDA — Virginia James Forrest, 82, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood and the daughter of the late Harold Lee and Irene Cogburn James, she was the wife of the late William Adams "Billy" Forrest. She was retired from First Citizens Bank where she was the Head Teller and a member of Red Bank Baptist Church. She had a love of shopping, as well as baking and cooking, especially for her family which she cared for very much. She looked forward to cookouts and gatherings with family and friends.
Surviving are two sons, Thomas "Tommy" Lee Nicholson of Saluda and James "Jimmy" Turner Nicholson of Ninety Six, a stepdaughter, Billie McDowell (Alan) of Edgefield, one sister, Linda James Moore of Greenwood, one brother, Tommy James (Barbara) of Abbeville, six grandchildren, Matthew "Matt" Lee Nicholson, Katie Nicholson Greer (Casey), Keri Nicholson, Kallie Nicholson, Aaron Cameron and Joshua McDowell, six great-grandchildren, Attison Edwards, Macey Edwards, Naomi Nicholson, Hudson Quattlebaum, Kohen Neal and Edel McDowell, a special lifelong friend, Ann Steele Dorn of Saluda, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Forrest is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Maurice Moore, and a nephew, Russell James.
The family would like to give a special thanks to NHC Healthcare Greenwood staff for their great care for the past three years and Caris Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 3 PM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Ramey Funeral Home with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating. Interment will follow in Travis Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to NHC Healthcare Greenwood, 437 East Cambridge Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646.
