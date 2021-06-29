ANDERSON — Virginia H. Saxton, age 90, of Anderson, SC, went to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Born February 26, 1931 in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Archie Hill and Ida D. Garrett Hill. She was married for almost 66 years to Ralph Saxton until his death in 2017.
Virginia was retired from Michelin and was a member of Covenant Baptist Church. She was a godly, Christian lady who loved her family dearly. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who cherished her great-grandchildren and was affectionately called "Nonnie".
She is survived by her children Barry Saxton of Clemson, Renea Reece (Joey) of Anderson, and Tammy Warner (Morris) of Anderson; grandchildren, Tamra Warner Brock (David) of Anderson and Hunter Warner (Kelly) of Seneca; and great-grandchildren, Levi and Kylie Brock.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Archie Hill, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Nellie Hill.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Dr. Steve Silvey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Hwy., Anderson, SC 29621.
The McDougald Funeral Home.