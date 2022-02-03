Virginia Gunter

Virginia Wiley Gunter, 83, of Greenwood, widow of Wilburn Gunter, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. She was born in Abbeville to the late Robert Michael and Louella Weeks Wiley on April 17, 1938.
Mrs. Gunter was a member of Laurel Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Coed Sunday School Class and the adult choir. She worked at Greenwood Mills, retired from Monsanto, co owner of G&M Knitting, National Textiles, and currently employed with Aramark Lander Dining.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Pam Gunter (Robby) Moore; a son, Stan (Sherry) Gunter; grandchildren, Stephanie (James) Moore, Bradley (Melisa) Gunter, Bryan (Lynda) Gunter, Meredith (Brittany) Havird; four great grandchildren, Desarae, Paisley, Chaney, and Nick; a sister, Annie Belle “AB” (Raymond) Davis; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cornelia Trail and two brothers, Melvin Wiley and Miller Wiley.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Laurel Baptist Church, with the Reverend James Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19 the family ask that masks be worn.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Gunter, Bryan Gunter, Meredith Havird, James Moore, Richard Davis, Jason Davis, Jim Lanave, and Nick Foster.
The family will receive friends before the service from 12:30 — 1:30 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to Laurel Baptist Church, 330 Sample Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
The family is at the home of Pam and Robby Moore.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the Gunter family.
