Virginia Golden Sweezy, 95, of 107 Kelley Road, where she resided with her daughter, widow of James "Jim" Edward Sweezy, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late John Burnett "J.B." Golden and Alma Henderson Golden. She retired from Greenwood Mills, Mathews Plant and was a member of Jordan Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Shirley Boles Haynie of Greenwood; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son, Andrew Charlie Boles; three sisters; and two brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday at Bethlehem Cemetery with the Rev. Bryan Hipp officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to Jordan Memorial Baptist Church, 1515 Durst Avenue E, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Sweezy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.