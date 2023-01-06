NINETY SIX — Virginia Covington Waters Garrison, 68, of Ninety Six, wife of William "Billy" Garrison, died Thursday, January 5, 2023 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Covington and Pearl Padgett Covington. She retired from Self Regional Medical Center in the admissions office and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of the home; her children, Sandy Charles (Chad) and Travis Waters (Mandy), both of Greenwood and Stacey Turner (Thomas) of Ninety Six; three stepchildren, Melissa Garrison of Ninety Six, Lola Chadwick of Greenwood and Laura Beth Duvall of New Bern, NC; two sisters, Mary Young of Ninety Six and Dorothy Lindsey of Colbert, GA; two brothers, Eddie Covington (Barbara) and James Covington (Trudy), both of Greenwood; 18 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Chad Charles and the Rev. Chris Garrison officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
It is requested that memorials be made to the Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mrs. Garrison's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.