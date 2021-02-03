Virginia Jane Lomax Fox, widow of Price C. Fox, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Ashley House.
Born in Greensboro, GA, she was the daughter of the late George Lomax and Bessie Lomax Gantt. She retired after many years of services at Monsanto and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by three sisters, Marie Collins, Evelyn Chastine and Laverne Lomax and a brother, Crawford Lomax.
Surviving are three sisters, Doris Blalock, Margaret Goodson and Kathryn Jones; a brother, George Lomax Jr; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.