LAURENS — Virginia Coggins Coleman, age 100, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2022. She was the widow of Allen Davis Coleman and daughter of Ernest Freeman and Pearl Brockman Coggins. She was also predeceased by her youngest son, Larry Coleman; and her siblings, Eunice Dobson, Edith Phillips, and Brock Coggins.
After graduation from Lander College, Virginia taught school in Laurens County for several years. Later she was bookkeeper for Laurens Pasteurizing Plant and was bookkeeper for Piedmont Pulp, Inc. for 22 years before retiring.
Virginia was an active member of New Prospect Baptist Church, having taught Sunday School and was involved in numerous activities of the church. She was an active member of the Camellia Garden Club for many years and was a life member of the South Carolina Garden Club. Virginia was also a member of the Henry Laurens D.A.R. and the Laurens Chapter of the South Carolina Genealogical Society.
Virginia is survived by: her children, George and Linda Coleman, Jim and Nancy Coleman, Gary and Jan Coleman, and Chandra Coleman; seven grandchildren, Christy Caldwell, Julie Huckabee, Allen Coleman, Jonathan Coleman, Sarah Malatesta, Kate McGowan, and Lawrence Coleman; and twelve great-grandchildren, Grace, Palmer, Ellie, Coleman, Jill, Reagan, Davis, Wright, Web, Cam, Will, and Walker.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at New Prospect Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Phil Hall. A private burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the church cemetery.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall immediately following the memorial service.
The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to Martha Franks Staff for their love and care given to Mrs. Coleman over the last five years. They would also like to thank Lutheran Hospice for the love and care shown to Mrs. Coleman.
Memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4996 Hwy 221 South, Laurens, SC 29360.
