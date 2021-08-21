Virginia Brock, 89, resident of Simpsonville Rehab and Healthcare, widow of L.C. Brock, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021.
Born in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late William Griffith and Mina Alverson Griffith. Virginia enjoyed doing crafts, woodworking, and loved animals. She attended Cedarwood Community Church.
Surviving is her son, Keith Brock (Robin) of Duncan.
In addition to her husband, L.C. Brock, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margie and Geraldine, and brother, Russell Alverson.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenwood Humane Society, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649.