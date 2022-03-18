Virginia Ann Turner (nee Morrison), 93, of Greenwood, SC, died on March 17.
She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts and graduated from Westboro High School in 1946. She married Albert Nelson Turner shortly after World War II and they remained married until the death of her husband in 2010. Albert was a career Army officer and aviator and Virginia loved the military life and the world travel it entailed. Following a four-year tour in West Germany, Al and Virginia decided to retire in Germany, although neither spoke the language. In 1972, they moved to Bavaria and for the next 16 years, they lived in a small farming community on Germany's largest lake, the Chiemsee, where they enjoyed an idyllic existence. They would have remained in Germany permanently, however at that time military retirees, upon reaching the age of 65, were no longer permitted to use the military medical facilities in Germany and they could not afford to buy into the German health insurance system. Virginia and Al moved to Lake Greenwood in 1988 in order to be near their daughter and her family. At various times, Virginia had been employed as a secretary and her abilities in this field were of considerable benefit to Al throughout his military career. Virginia loved being "the colonel's lady" and was happiest when surrounded by the friends of her military "family".
She is survived by her daughter and son, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, her ashes will be interred in the grave of her husband at Beaufort National Cemetery, SC.
