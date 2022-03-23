Viola Huskey Fitzpatrick Warner, 86, resident of Scotch Cross Road West, widow of Daniel Kinard Warner, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.

Born April 6, 1935, in Sevier, TN, she was a daughter of the late Willie and Madgie Hall Huskey. She was a member of Greenwood Church of Christ and retired from Greenwood District 50 at Pinecrest Elementary School.

Surviving are a son, Bryan (Amy) Fitzpatrick; two daughters, Rachel (Randy) Faulkner, Rebecca Fitzpatrick-Yancey; a daughter-in-law, Bridgette (Doug) Dilleshaw; a brother, Jack Huskey; a sister, Nancy Starkey; two sisters-in-law, Gail Warner and Peggy (Wayne) Hayes; three step-sons, Danny (Grace) Warner, Max (Sandy) Warner, and Tim (Jan) Warner; thirteen grandchildren: Brooke Fitzpatrick, Ashley (Dillon) Kirkham, Breanne (Alex) Burgett, Abby Fitzpatrick, Brandon Fitzpatrick, Rowdy Fitzpatrick, DJ Dilleshaw, Levi Yancey, Sally Yancey, Kristen (Cameron) Wideman, Karrie Warner, Josh (Charleston) Warner, Ethan Warner; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, and was twice married, first to the late Ralph Thomas Fitzpatrick; three brothers: Preston, Amos, Lawrence Huskey; three sisters: Martha Wynn, Eula Baker, and Diana Trentham; a son, Brent Fitzpatrick; and a son-in-law, Michael R. Yancey.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother David Dailey officiating.

The family is at the home and will receive friends from 10-11 Friday morning at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Crest Lawn Cemetery, 800 W Jackson St, Cookeville, TN 38501.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Tennessee Wesleyan, in memory of Viola Huskey Fitzpatrick Warner. Checks may be made payable to Tennessee Wesleyan and mailed to: TWU Advancement Office, 204 E. College St., Athens, TN 37303.