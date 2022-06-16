GREENVILLE — Vinia Lee Fisher, 77, of 1204 Azalea Hill Drive, Greenville, SC, entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2022 at her home.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Springfield Baptist Church.

Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family is at the home of a brother J.C. (Shirley) Hunter.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Fisher family.

