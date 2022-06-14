GREENVILLE — Vinia Lee Fisher, 77, of 1204 Azalea Hill Drive, Greenville, SC, entered into eternal rest on June 13, 2022 at her home. The family is at the home of a brother J. C. ( Shirley) Hunter, 102 Locksley Drive, Greenwood, SC.

Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

