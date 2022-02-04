NINETY SIX — Vincent Earl Ellis Sr., 63, resident of Cape Cod Court, husband of Teresa Alewine Ellis, passed away February 3, 2022, at his home.
Born July 2, 1958, he was a son of the late John and Muriel Jean Cox Ellis. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School and was head maintenance for Inteplast of Fountain Inn. He was an avid fisherman, and loved his Harley Davidson, and spending time with his family around the table enjoying meals.
Surviving are two sons, Vincent Ellis, Jr. of Abbeville and Jamie (Kara) Burton of Boise, ID; a daughter, Stasha (Lori) Burton of Duncan; three grandchildren, Matthew Ellis, Avery Ellis, and Asher Burton; four brothers, John Ellis, James (Suzanne) Ellis, Joseph Ellis, all of Abbeville, and Troy Boltz of Orlando, FL, and two sisters, Julie Ellis and Robbie Haddon.
He was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Canfield.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Paul Cooper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood P.O. Box 49776 Greenwood, SC 29649.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.