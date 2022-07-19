WATERLOO — Victor Arnold Turner, Sr., 81, of 40 Collins Village Circle, Waterloo, widower of Virginia “Noni” Elledge Turner, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Yancey Milledge Turner and Vivian Ridlehoover Turner. He graduated from the University of South Carolina’s Police Academy. Victor retired from Eaton; was formerly the president of Three Bowman Club, Greenwood; and was a Shriner. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

