WATERLOO — Victor Arnold Turner, Sr., 81, of 40 Collins Village Circle, Waterloo, widower of Virginia "Noni" Elledge Turner, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Yancey Milledge Turner and Vivian Ridlehoover Turner. He graduated from the University of South Carolina's Police Academy. Victor retired from Eaton; was formerly the president of Three Bowman Club, Greenwood; and was a Shriner. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his children, Vivian Tucker (Mitchell), Joy Ware (Randy), Karen Burton (Jeff), Victor Turner, Jr. (Rhonda), Susan Price, Robert "Bob" Turner, and Pamela Brissey (Sammy); brothers, Arvest M. Turner and David R. Turner; sisters, Karolyn Kaye, Martha Henderson, and Becky Merck; nineteen grandchildren; and twenty five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Noni, he was preceded in death by two sons, Jason Yates Turner and William R. Turner.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Randy Ouzts officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Victor's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.

