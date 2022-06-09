Vickie Laughlin

HODGES — Victoria “Vickie” Sims Laughlin, 70, resident of 123 Mt. Ariel Road, wife of James Larry Laughlin, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her home.
Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph Nathan Sims Sr., and Betty Brown Sims.
Vickie graduated from Lander College, with a degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at the Laurens County Hospital and was employed with the Health-Related Homecare of Abbeville Area Medical Center for the last 17 years. Vickie gave back to her community through charity work. She and her husband recently built a ramp for a disabled person, as well as many other things. She enjoyed spending time with her co-workers at Health Related Homecare. She was an avid golfer and loved going to auctions with friends to find bargains. She will be missed by her loving family and her many friends.
In addition to her beloved husband of 17 years, survivors include a grandson Branson Satterfield of the home; stepdaughter Brantley Sawtell and a granddaughter Kinsley Crawford of Hodges, SC; two nieces Brittany Dunlap (Terrance) of Greenwood, SC, and Kristina Rhoad (Eric) of Rock Hill, SC; two nephews Brooks Sims of Columbia, SC, and Corey Sims of Vieques, Puerto Rico.
She was preceded in death by two brothers Rudy Sims and Barry Sims.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brandon Fulmer officiating. The burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services. The family is at the home.
Memorials in memory of Vickie may be made to The Humane Society of Greenwood, 1616 US Hwy. 221, Greenwood, SC 29649.
