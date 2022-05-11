MOORESVILLE, NC — Vickie Renee White Brandy, 53, of 113 Stover Road, passed April 24, 2022 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, NC.

Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Sara White. She was the former owner of Budget Avis Rental Car in Mooresville, NC.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; children, Kevin (Julie), Brandon (Kristy) and Morgan; ten grandchildren, Natalie, Micky, Lydia, Sadie, Penny, Ehren, Jack, Douglas, Karson and Emma; three sisters: Lisa Garner (Bill), Janice Davis (Sammy), Carla Hudler (Chris) and one brother, John White. She was predeceased by one sister, Diane Mason (Joe).

Vickie's nieces/great-nieces, nephews/great-nephews were very special to her and she loved each one and her extended family.

Troutman Funeral Home of North Carolina was in charge of the arrangements.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date in North Carolina.

Tags