MOORESVILLE, NC — Vickie Renee White Brandy, 53, of 113 Stover Road, passed April 24, 2022 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, NC.
Born in Greenwood, SC, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Sara White. She was the former owner of Budget Avis Rental Car in Mooresville, NC.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; children, Kevin (Julie), Brandon (Kristy) and Morgan; ten grandchildren, Natalie, Micky, Lydia, Sadie, Penny, Ehren, Jack, Douglas, Karson and Emma; three sisters: Lisa Garner (Bill), Janice Davis (Sammy), Carla Hudler (Chris) and one brother, John White. She was predeceased by one sister, Diane Mason (Joe).
Vickie's nieces/great-nieces, nephews/great-nephews were very special to her and she loved each one and her extended family.
Troutman Funeral Home of North Carolina was in charge of the arrangements.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date in North Carolina.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.