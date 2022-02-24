Vester Gable

ABBEVILLE — Vester Gene Gable, 81, resident of 29 Troy Road. widower of Emma Sue Partain Gable, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at the Hospice House in Greenwood, SC.

Vester was a retired mechanic having worked for Pirelli Cable for over 35 years. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where he was involved in all church activities. He was also in the Harry Powell Sunday School Class. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and just being outdoors. He was also a member of the Bethia Volunteer Fire Dept.

Survivors are two sons Aaron and Terry Gable ,both of Abbeville, SC and his extended family Belinda Sellers and Kevin and Devon Sellers.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday Feb. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jason Wilson officiating. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. The family is at the home 29 Troy Road, Abbeville, SC.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at the church prior to services.

Memorials in memory of Vester may be made to Grace United Methodist Church 145 Grace Drive Abbeville, SC 29620.

Online condolences may be made to the Gable family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Gable family.

