Veronica Yvette Elmore
GREENVILLE — Veronica Yvette Elmore, 53, of 408 N. Calhoun St, Greenville, SC, passed away on June 11, 2021 at Prisma Health in Greenville, SC. She was born in Greenwood, SC, February 18, 1968, the daughter of Willie Elmore Jr. and the late Lee Voncia Elmore. She was a member of St. Paul F.B.H. Church.
She is survived by her father, Willie (Rosetta) Elmore Jr; three brothers, Willie Elmore III of Cheraw, SC, Anthony Leon (Grenisha) Elmore of Duncan, SC, and John Quency Elmore of Greenwood, SC; one sister, Joanne Tolbert of Greenville, SC; a step sister, Sherri Scott of Newberry, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Graveside services and Interment will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at Evening Star Memorial Gardens, with Reverend Reginald Morton officiating. Public viewing will be from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family is at 108 Peachtree Street, Greenwood, SC, 29646 and ask that you please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
