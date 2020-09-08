Vernon L. 'Jimmy' Lawton, Jr., 71, of Greenwood, husband of Ginger Chisholm Lawton, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Abbeville to the late Vernon L. Lawton, Sr. and Frances Bowie Gunter.
Mr. Lawton served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Army Reserve. He was a member of Trinity Pentecostal Church in Greenwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Ivester, and a brother, Mike Gunter.
Mr. Lawton is survived by his wife of seven years, Ginger, of the home; a daughter, Brandy Bruce, and a son, James Lawton.
All services will be private.
