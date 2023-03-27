Vernon Ellis Lathren, 94, former resident of Sagewood Road, husband of Doris Rush Lathren, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at National Healthcare of Columbia.
Born August 20, 1928, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Lenora Holt and Roy M. Lathren. He graduated from Greenwood High School and retired from Greenwood Mills. Vernon was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He was a member of West Side Baptist Church for over 70 years, where he was also a former Deacon, Chairman of Deacon, Chairman of Building Committee, and a former Sunday School Teacher.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 77 years are a son, James E. Lathren (Linda) of Columbia; two grandchildren, James E. Lathren, II (Jessica) of Columbia and Andy W. Lathren (Christine) of Chapel Hill, NC; four great-grandchildren, Mira, Holt, Grant, and Austin Lathren; a sister-in-law, Harriet Lathren of Greenwood.
He was predeceased by a sister, Myrtle Cooper; and two brothers, Ernest "Bo" Lathren and Louis Lathren.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at Blyth Funeral Home Chape, with Rev. Hal Lane officiating.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home 10-11 Thursday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 S, Greenwood, SC 29646.