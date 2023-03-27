Vernon Ellis Lathren, 94, former resident of Sagewood Road, husband of Doris Rush Lathren, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at National Healthcare of Columbia.

Born August 20, 1928, in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Lenora Holt and Roy M. Lathren. He graduated from Greenwood High School and retired from Greenwood Mills. Vernon was an avid hunter and fisherman.