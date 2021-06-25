CALHOUN FALLS — Mr. Claude 'Vernon' Brown, 89, of Calhoun Falls, SC, died on Thursday.
Mr. Brown was born in Calhoun Falls, son of the late Larry Brooks Brown and Rebecca Clyde Mattox Brown. He was a graduate of Calhoun Falls High School and a member of Calhoun Falls Pentecostal Holiness Church. Vernon was retired from the textile industry, having worked at Flexible Tubing in Abbeville and the Calhoun Falls Mill. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed teaching people how to play.
Survivors are his wife of 58 years, Imogene Segars Brown; daughter, Deborah (Preston) Evans; grandsons: Tony (Beverly) Evans, Chad (Kristina) Evans, and Brent Evans; great-grandchildren: Bree Plesko and Chase Plesko; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: David Brown, Lucille Martin, Sara McNair, Clark Frost, Larry Brown, Jr., Louise Chambers, J.E. Brown, Ruth Jordan, and Bobby Brown.
Graveside services celebrating his life will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family is at the residence and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Berry Funeral Home of Elberton, GA is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Claude 'Vernon' Brown.