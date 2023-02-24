Verne Arthur Logan, 92, resident of Pump House Road, husband of Margie Lou Southard Logan, passed away February 24, 2023, at his home.

Born May 2, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, he was a son of the late Joe Potter and Leah Wave Carr Logan. Mr. Logan was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, where he was chosen to play trombone with the Des Moines Symphony for three years. He received his Master's degree in genetics/poultry breeding from Iowa State University. Mr. Logan was an United States Army Veteran where he also played in the 93rd US Army Band. He worked with Welps Breeding Farm, Babcock Poultry Farms and retired from Arbor Acres in Glastonbury, CT.