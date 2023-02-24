Verne Arthur Logan, 92, resident of Pump House Road, husband of Margie Lou Southard Logan, passed away February 24, 2023, at his home.
Born May 2, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, he was a son of the late Joe Potter and Leah Wave Carr Logan. Mr. Logan was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, where he was chosen to play trombone with the Des Moines Symphony for three years. He received his Master's degree in genetics/poultry breeding from Iowa State University. Mr. Logan was an United States Army Veteran where he also played in the 93rd US Army Band. He worked with Welps Breeding Farm, Babcock Poultry Farms and retired from Arbor Acres in Glastonbury, CT.
A member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and the Charles Poore Sunday School Class, he was a former member of the Masonic Lodge #404 in Perry, NY.
Mr. Logan was the last member of his immediate family.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 72 years of the home are his children, Rodney Logan (Mari) Ames of Iowa, Rebecca Rhineheart (Jerry) of Ninety Six, Diane Roncaioli (Gus) Kensington of Ct., David Logan (Tonya) Beaufort, SC, Michael Logan (Jane) of Beaufort; son-in-law, Wayne Soutiere (Leslie) of West Union; twenty-five grandchildren; forty eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Janet Lorraine L. Soutiere; a son-in-law, Billy Ray Hendrix; and a granddaughter, Angela Denise Hendrick.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 AM Monday St. Mark United Methodist Church with Rev. Dan Smyth officiating.
Burial will be at West Perry Cemetery in Perry, NY.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Poore Sunday School Class.
The family will have a reception following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church Choir, 550 72 Bypass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649.