ABBEVILLE — Verna Byler Yoder, 98, of Abbeville, wife of the late Henry M. Yoder, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Burton, OH, to the late Harvey and Fannie Hershberger Byler.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mrs. Yoder was the oldest member of Cold Spring Mennonite Church. She and her late husband, Henry Yoder, were the founders of Yoder's Dutch Kitchen, serving the Abbeville Community for over 50 years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Yoder was preceded in death by a son; Melvin Yoder; a brother Clarence H. 'Curly' Byler; a sister, Katherine B. Yoder; and a great-grandson, Zaden Ebersole.

Mrs. Yoder is survived by her children; Ivan Yoder (Marilyn), Julian Yoder (Elsie), Laura Graber (the late Raymond Graber), Barbara Hershberger (Henry Jr.) and Juanita Yoder; seventeen grandchildren and sixty-two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Cold Spring Mennonite Church. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the church. The services will be livestreamed by visiting www.coldspring.church/live. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is at her home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cold Spring Mennonite Church for missions, 226 Cold Springs Church Rd., Abbeville, SC 29620.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Yoder family.