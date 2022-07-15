ABBEVILLE — Verbielee Argo Harrison, 95, of Abbeville, SC, wife of the late Rev. George W. Harrison, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, July 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Abbeville to the late Rev. Carthy A. and Minnie Martin Argo.
A 1945 graduate of Abbeville High School, Mrs. Harrison retired from Calvin Klein after more than 30 years of dedicated service. She then worked in the lunchroom at Greenwood Christian School. A dedicated prayer warrior, her life was exemplified by continually lifting others in prayer. Mrs. Harrison was a member of the Abbeville Church of God for 73 years.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Wayne Harrison and Darrell Harrison; two grandchildren, Michael Harrison and Chris Harrison; two brothers, Sam Argo and Willie Argo.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by two sons, Larry Harrison (Pat) of Verdery, SC, and Keith Harrison (Tammie) of Abbeville, SC; brother, Rev. Marion Argo (Pat) of Abbeville, SC; two daughters-in-law, Mary Harrison of Abbeville, SC and Renee Harrison of Dade City, FL; two sisters-in-law, Dot Argo and Lucille Argo, both of Abbeville, SC; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren with two on the way.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, in Harris Funeral Home, Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:30PM on Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Scotty Sherfield and Rev. Marion Argo officiating. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Harrison, may be sent to the Abbeville Church of God Building Fund, PO Box 26, Abbeville, SC 29620.
