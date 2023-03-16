Vera Jean Allen, 81, of Greenwood, wife of Charles Leroy Allen, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at NHC Greenwood.
Born In Hanover, NH, she was a daughter of the late Eugene Bradford Leavitt and Helen Osgood Leavitt. Vera received her Associates degree in nursing and spent her career with Self Regional Medical Center, Urgent Care, and Abbeville Nursing Home. She volunteered at Labor of Love Thrift Store and was a member of Greenwood Church of Christ, where she formerly taught the children’s Sunday school classes.
Vera is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Amy Sprouse and Randall Scott Allen; grandchildren, Todd Andrew Allen, Kristal Tenille Allen, Kortney Napier Hall (Sam), Jeffery Tyler Allen (Kyndra), Philip “Trey” Rosenberg (Amber), Kailee Renee Allen, Trenton Ray Andrew Allen (Elizabeth), and Haven Elise Sprouse; ten great grandchildren; and sisters, Linda McCarthy (Jim), Dottie Gibson (Don), Edna Hayes (Dean), Joanie Moore, and Julie Rankin (Thomas).
She was preceded in death by two children, Donna Lynn Napier and Charles Andrew Allen and a sister, Ann Rutherford.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National MS Society, PO Box #91891, Washington, D.C. 20090 (www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.