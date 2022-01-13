NINETY SIX — Venoy Chrisley, 75, resident of Ninety Six, SC, husband of Norma Chrisley, passed away Thursday, January 13 at his home.
Born July 3, 1946, in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Dewey Venoy Chrisley and Virginia Fulmer Chrisley. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Carroll Lee Chrisley, and Darrell Chrisley.
Venoy retired from Greenwood Mills after 40 years of loyal service. He was a wonderful and kind man who always considered others before himself. He very much loved his family, and was always an attendee at all of his grandchildren’s birthday parties. He was an avid hunter. He very much enjoyed camping, and all of nature. He will be very much missed by his entire family.
Survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Norma Chrisley; a son, Tracy Chrisley (Tammie); a daughter, Lisa Burch (Barron); a stepson, David Brown; a stepdaughter, Angela Greco (Derek); two sisters, Marilyn June Nabors, and Ann Smith (Woody); grandsons, Gareth Burch, McCahen Chrisley, and Dillon Burch; a granddaughter, Kirstine Guire; and great grandchildren, Easton and Emma Burch, Scarlett, Istelle, and Jedi Guire, and Barrett and Brooklyn Burch.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Charitable donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont or The ALS Association.
